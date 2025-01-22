AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/18/25

While "WWE Raw" is no longer subject to traditional wrestling ratings metrics, every other show remains fair game, including "AEW Collision," even as it and "AEW Dynamite" are now being simulcast on Max. But regardless of whether one views "Collision" on Max or TNT, the show still has had to contend with the mostly deadly of beasts this past month; the NFL Playoffs.

That was the case again this past Saturday. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 342K total viewers, and 0.10 in the 18-49. In a sign of how tough times have been going up against the NFL, Saturday represented the best weekend "Collision" has had since the playoffs began. Total viewership was up 1% from last week's 337K, while 18-49 was up 11% from 0.09.

Both numbers were still down against the four week average, with total viewership down 22% from 439K and 18-49 down 23% from 0.13. The four week average numbers are a tad misleading, however, thanks to the 635K and 0.20 "Collision" drew on December 21, when the show was bolstered by a lead in from the College Football Playoffs. For this night, "Collision" finished second on cable behind College Basketball on ESPN; no data was available on the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game, which aired against "Collision" on Fox.

"Collision" had plenty of happenings, including the 12 man tag main event, where Cope, FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Chris Jericho's Learning Tree and the Death Riders in a wild affair. Just as notable was the breakup of The Acclaimed, with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster ending their partnership on bitter terms, and the opening contest, where "Hangman" Adam Page overcame Christopher Daniels in a bloody, grueling Texas Death Match.