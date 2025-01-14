AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/11/25

"AEW Collision's" ratings went through a rough patch near the end of last year, having drawn under 300,000 viewers for three weeks straight and posting an all-time low in viewership on November 30. That being said, AEW's "Christmas Collision," generated its largest audience since July 29, 2023, averaging 635,000 viewers, and helping the show improve its numbers coming into the new year.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 337,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership decreased by a slim 2%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even, posting a 0.09 for a second week in a row. Although "Collision" has had two episodes draw a number above the 300,000 viewer mark since the Christmas edition of the show, their average viewership compared to January 2024 is down by 12%, with the 18-49 demo also decreasing by 10% from this time last year. Luckily for AEW, the return of Cope has significantly improved "Collision's" YouTube numbers, with his match against Big Bill this past Saturday drawing 371,000 views so far. Chris Jericho's match with Rated FTR's Dax Harwood currently sits in second place, pulling in 144,000 views.

Unfortunately, there continues to be a lack of improvement for AEW's ticket sales on Saturdays. According to WrestleTix, "Collision" has averaged 2,550 tickets sold throughout 2025 so far, which is down by 16% compared to the first quarter of last year. It remains to be seen if "Collision" will be able to maintain an audience over 300,000 on a week-to-week basis or if they will fall beneath that threshold once again, especially with competition from the NFL, NBA, and NHL continuing to be strong on Saturday nights.