AEW Collision Live Coverage 1/18/25: 12-Man Tag, Texas Death Match Headline Maximum Carnage

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision": Maximum Carnage on January 18, 2025 from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Following in the inaugural Women's Gauntlet Match on "Dynamite", Julia Hart will take on Harley Cameron. Cameron was on the receiving end of black mist during the match. We'll also hear from gauntlet winner, Toni Storm.

Several months ago when ISHII was on excursion with AEW, he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. With the C2 behind him and after retaining the title at "Worlds End" against Will Ospreay, Okada has granted the "Stone Cold Pitbull" a title shot.

A few weeks ago, former interim-EVP Christopher Daniels announced that with the return of Kenny Omega, his duties were over. He has been at odds with Hangman Page and the two got physical. Page challenged the "Fallen Angel" to a Texas Death Match.

In tag team action, Top Flight will take on Monster Machines. In trios action, Undisputed Kingdom will take on members of Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty and The Infantry). ROH Tag Team and Six-Man Champion, Dustin Rhodes will also be in action.

In a match that riled up the internet, the Death Riders will team up The Learning Tree to face The Outrunners, Powerhouse Hobbs (who just lost to Jon Moxley on Wednesday), and Rated FTR in the main event.