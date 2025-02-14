AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/12/2025

As All Elite Wrestling prepare to make their debut in Brisbane, Australia on February 15, the February 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" acted as the final stop before the trip down under, while also planting seeds for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. Jon Moxley accepted Cope's challenge for an AEW World Championship match, Hangman Page and MJF brawled all over the arena, and The Hurt Syndicate made their first defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships by defeating The Gunns.

With so much going on in AEW, many thought this could cause an uptick in the TV ratings, but that wasn't the case this week, as The Programming Insider have confirmed that the February 12 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 576,000 viewers. This is a 4% drop from the previous week's 605,000 viewers, a 9% drop below the trailing four week average of 636,000 viewers, and is the lowest figure "Dynamite" has earned in 2025 so far. However, all of these numbers are not including those who streamed the show on MAX as those numbers have yet to be made public.

For the 18-49 demographic, there was more bad news as the show posted a 0.16 number, 6% lower than the 0.17 number posted seven days earlier, and 11% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.18. Once again, this meant that "Dynamite" ranked outside of the top five for prime time cable telecasts, ranking behind the NBA in first, the 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey tournament in second, and the three-hour block of FOX News coverage in third, fourth, and fifth respectively. AEW will be hoping the February 19 episode of "Dynamite" bounces back, with a Hangman Page/MJF face-off, and The Patriarchy vs. The Opps being the only things advertised for the show at the time of writing.