AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/5/2025

As the days count down to "AEW Grand Slam: Australia," AEW sought to build momentum towards their international special with the February 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite". Despite offering an exciting card that featured Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and Rated FTR, Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" did not see any uptick in week-to-week engagement, and ultimately contributed to negative long-term trends in the television ratings department.

Per WrestleNomics, the February 5 episode of "Dynamite" attracted 605,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the P18-49 category. Wednesday's numbers were consistent with the January 29 episode of "Dynamite," which saw 604,000 total viewers and a similar 0.17 P18-49 rating. "Dynamite" was the #6 program on cable in the P18-49 category during Wednesday's primetime hours, and mostly competed with NBA and Fox News programming.

Despite consistent week-to-week numbers, Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" contributed to a long-term negative trend in overall ratings. "Dynamite's" February 5 episode drew in 5% less viewers than the past four weeks, and 2025's Q1 average for average "Dynamite" viewership is down 23% compared to last year's Q1 viewership. "Dynamite" is seeing 26% less viewers in February 2025 than the program did in February 2024.

"Dynamite's" declining trends are perhaps more drastic in the key P18-49 demo. Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" drew in 6% less viewers than the past four weeks, and 2025's Q1 average in the key demo is down 39% compared to last year. When comparing key demo performances from February 2025 and 2024, there is a 41% decrease in average key demo rankings.

It is to be noted that these numbers, while mostly negative, are solely based off of TBS rankings provided by Nielsen sources, and do not include data from viewership on Max.