WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/11/2025

"WWE NXT" had one final stop before the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on February 15 in the form of the February 11 episode that left the whole world talking. Fraxiom found out who they would be defending their titles against this Saturday, Cora Jade picked up a huge win over Bayley to grant her a place in the NXT Women's Championship match, and former AEW star Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance in the crowd, although the question of whether he is still called Ricky Starks remains to be answered.

One question that did get answered was would any of this boost the "NXT" TV rating from the previous week, and that answer was yes. According to The Programming Insider, the February 11 episode averaged a total of 801,000 viewers, a 5% increase on the February 4 average of 766,000, and a 1% increase on the trailing four week average of 796,000. With all that said, the viewers coming in weren't between the ages of 18-49, as the number in that demographic dropped this week from a 0.20 seven days ago, to a 0.18, marking a 10% drop in total, as well as being 10% lower than the trailing four week average. Once again, these facts and figures weren't enough for "NXT" to rank in the top 10 for all prime time telecasts on Tuesday night. However, the show did post a 0.24 number in the 25-54 demographic, which included a 0.35 number in males aged 25-54.

As for what fans of "NXT" should expect heading into the February 18 event, the only confirmed match at the time of writing is Sol Ruca and Zaria taking on Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. but with Vengeance Day right around the corner, more matches and segments are set to be added over the weekend.