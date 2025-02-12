Cora Jade Gets Major Opportunity At Upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Over the last two weeks, Cora Jade has pleaded her case to be added to the NXT Women's Championship picture. Following a major victory over "The Role Model" Bayley, she now finds herself in that very space.

Tonight's episode of "NXT" kicked off with a singles match between Jade and Bayley. As Bayley appeared to be setting up for her signature flying elbow, Roxanne Perez inserted herself into the ringside area as well, specifically dressed as the old "Hugger" version of Bayley. Despite the brief distraction, Bayley still managed to hit her elbow on Jade for a near fall.

That momentum didn't last too long however, as Perez continued to mock her former persona, causing Bayley to lose focus and allow Jade to lay her out with a pair of DDTs for the victory. Afterward, the "WWE Raw" star pushed Perez into Jade before following up with a Bayley-To-Belly to Perez, who is also known as "The Prodigy." "NXT" General Manager Ava also confirmed that Jade will join Bayley, Perez, and Giulia in the NXT Women's Championship match set for "NXT" Vengeance Day. Originally, this match was announced as a triple-threat, with Giulia defending the respective championship. With Jade's addition, it has now been elevated to a fatal-four-way.

"NXT" Vengeance Day will emanate from the CareFirst Arena (formerly Entertainment and Sports Arena) in Washington D.C. on February 15. Elsewhere on the card, NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, both of whom are stars of WWE's main roster.