FrAxiom Announce WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match For Vengeance Day

Another match has been added to "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day, this time highlighting the "NXT" tag division. Following the announcement of Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans, NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer confirmed they will wrestle at the event as well, specifically to defend their titles against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.

On tonight's episode of "NXT," Briggs and Inamura defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger as well as No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in a triple threat tag bout. This win came after Briggs dropped Walker with a clothesline, which Inamura followed with a Frog Splash off the top rope.

According to Axiom, Briggs remains one of the most "underrated" talents on the "NXT" brand. Meanwhile, he believes Inamura has lived up to the hype that preceded him from his work in Japan. It wasn't until their tag team victory on Tuesday night, however, that Axiom and Frazer deemed them deserving of a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. As such, they announced circled Briggs and Inamura as their next official challengers.

While still contracted to Pro Wrestling NOAH, Inamura has made several appearances in "NXT," dating back to November 2024. This opportunity comes as part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and NOAH, which has also seen cross-promotional outings from AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the aforementioned Tavion Heights.

Through WWE's other partnership with TNA, Axiom and Frazer recently defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against TNA's Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth as well as The Rascalz.