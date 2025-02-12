Je'Von Evans Cleared To Compete With Wired Jaw At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Je'Von Evans is officially cleared to compete after suffering a storyline jaw injury, and he's ready to get his hands on former NXT Champion Ethan Page. After having his jaw wired shut for weeks following beatdowns from Page, Evans signed an agreement backstage on Tuesday that "WWE NXT" won't be liable if anything happens to him when the pair go face-to-face at Vengeance Day on Saturday.

"NXT" General Manager Ava told Evans to really think on it, as a doctor said in a video package that Evans could suffer more serious damage and be on the shelf for longer if he's hit in the jaw again, but Evans signed it quickly, making the match official for the premium live event. The feud between Evans and Page started back in December, when the latter cut a promo about "losing his smiling" following a string of losses, and Evans attempted to cheer him up in the ring.

Page said he realized then he shouldn't be worried about losing his smile, but rather, taking Evans'. He wrapped a chair around Evans' neck and stomped on it, leaving the younger star bleeding in the ring. Evans returned in January after Page injured Dante Chen, and Page left him lying on the mat once again. Evans looks to get his revenge on Saturday at the event in Washington, DC.