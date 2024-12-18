WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/17/2024: NXT Title Match, Tag Title Match, More

The show kicks off from Lowell, MA. Trick Williams is shown arriving to the building. Eddy Thorpe is shown walking the halls of the venue. Ethan Page also is shown, looking dejected. Je'Von Evans entertains fans at the merchandise stand.

A video plays, recapping historic moments in the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

Oba Femi vs. Axiom

They circle each other hesitantly. Axiom does his best to flip and kick his way out of Femi's attacks but Femi is too powerful. Axiom uses his speed to duck and dodge, only to get tripped by Femi. We head to commercial, and when we return, Axiom is fighting out of a hold by Femi.

Femi takes Axiom to the corner and chops him. Femi puts Axiom on the top rope but Axiom fights back and hits a big diving attack. Axiom returns to kicking away at Femi. Femi delivers a big clothesline for a nearfall. Axiom comes back and staggers Femi repeatedly. Femi becomes so dazed that Axiom looks for his Golden Ratio finisher, only for Femi to catch him and toss him. Femi hits a Fall From Grace for the pinfall.

WINNER: Oba Femi

Backstage, Eddy Thorpe applauds himself for the duplicitous road he took to tonight's NXT Championship Match. Ava chastises him for it, despite having nothing she can do about it.

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

