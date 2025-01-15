WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/14 - NXT Tag Team Title On The Line, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson Face Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 14, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will have to put their growing tensions aside tonight in order to work as a cohesive unit as they defend the NXT Tag Team Championship on television for the first time since December 17 against OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Nima and Price defeated No Quarter Catch Crew, The D'Angelo Family, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Chrisman Chaos Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match to secure their shot at Frazer and Axiom's title tonight.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be returning to "NXT" tonight to go head-to-head with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on Meta-Four. This will be Fyre and Dawn's first time competing in an "NXT" ring since December 24 when they emerged victorious over Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, while Legend and Jackson's last match came the following week on December 31 when they defeated Shotzi and Gigi Dolin, and Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a Triple Threat Match.

Additionally, the ramifications of last week's edition of "NXT" are sure to be felt tonight after Oba Femi and Giulia dethroned Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez respectively to become NXT and NXT Women's Champions, while Lexis King officially dethroned Charlie Dempsey as NXT Heritage Champion and The Rock made a marquee appearance.