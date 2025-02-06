WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/4/25

The February 4, 2025 edition of "WWE NXT" saw a decline in overall viewership and key demographic ratings after two consecutive weeks of growth.

As per "Programming Insider," the post-Royal Rumble edition of the show had an overall average viewership of 766,000 viewers, which is a 7 percent decline from the previous week's show. The number is also 5 percent down from the four-week average, which stands at 804,000 at present. While the overall viewership is down, the 18-49 key demographic rose by 0.1, with a rating of 0.20 for this past week's show, which is the same as the trailing four-week average. When comparing the half-hour ratings for the show, the second half-hour, between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM, ranked the highest, with a rating of 0.23.

So far in 2025, "NXT" is performing significantly better than during the same period last year, with overall average viewership up 24 percent and ratings up 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The developmental brand's ratings have been on an upward trajectory in 2025, and some of that success could be attributed to the presence of top stars like Charlotte Flair and Bayley, who featured on this week's show, and legends like The Rock. "NXT" has also seen other main roster stars like A-Town Down Under, TNA stars, and new additions like Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, which has drawn interest from the audience.

Four matches have already been confirmed for next week's "NXT," which will be the go-home show for the Vengeance Day show. Bayley and Cora Jade will battle it out in a singles match, Tony D'Angelo will put his North American title on the line against Ridge Holland, while Heritage Cup holder Lexis King will face TNA star JDC, who went by the ring name Fandango in WWE.