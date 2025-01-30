WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/28/25

With "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day right around the corner on February 15, the January 28 edition of "NXT" built anticipation for the brand's first Premium Live Event of the year with a number of high-profile moments. Fallon Henley retained her NXT Women's North American Championship against Shotzi, all while Stephanie Vaquer waited in the wings. Bianca Belair and Naomi retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Meta-Four, and the dream team of Bayley and Giulia defeated Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. With all of this action, how many tuned into The CW to witness everything unfold live?

According to The Programming Insider, the January 28 edition of "NXT" averaged a total of 827,000 viewers, a 2% increase on the previous week's 812,000, a 10% increase on the trailing four week average, and is the highest average viewership the show has earned in 2025 so far after the January 7 numbers were adjusted. While the average viewership rose for the third week running, the key 18-49 demographic did not as the show posted a 0.19 number, a 14% drop from seven days earlier. However, 0.19 does stay consistent with the trailing four week average that currently stands at 0.19.

Elsewhere on the show, Oba Femi found out who he would be defending the NXT Championship against at Vengeance Day as he will face both members of A-Town Down Under, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Trick Williams and Wes Lee's match ended in a disqualification, and Ethan Page picked up a big victory over Cedric Alexander. "NXT" will look to continue their run of strong ratings with their show on February 4, which will see Stephanie Vaquer face Jacy Jayne, Channing Lorenzo take on Ridge Holland, and the aforementioned A-Town Down Under will face their Vengeance Day opponent Oba Femi, and Trick Williams.