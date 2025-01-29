Bianca Belair & Naomi Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against NXT Team

It seems that the fourth time was not the charm for Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend as their efforts to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships fell short once more on "WWE NXT." On this occasion, Jackson and Legend challenged Bianca Belair and Naomi.

At one point, Jackson and Legend appeared to be on the verge of victory as they laid out Naomi with a neckbreaker-facebuster combination. Before Legend could gain a pinfall on Naomi, however, Belair jumped back in the ring to break it up. In the title match's closing moments, Belair assisted in sending Legend through the ropes and to the outside. Meanwhile, Naomi reversed a fall from Jackson for a two-count fall of her own. With Legend still on the floor, Naomi and Belair then delivered a double KOD on Jackson to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

With this win, Belair and Naomi are now 2-0 in their televised tag title defenses. Last month, Naomi stepped up to be Belair's tag partner, as her former co-champion Jade Cargill remains out of action following a backstage attack she suffered in November. In their first outing together, Naomi and Belair defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae on "WWE SmackDown."

Their tag title match against Jackson and Legend came about two weeks ago when the Meta-Four stablemates bested Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) in a number one contenders match on "NXT." Jackson and Legend have had three previous opportunities to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, tracing back to July 2024.