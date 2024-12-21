Naomi Scores Pin To Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Alongside Bianca Belair On SmackDown

Naomi is seemingly an official Women's Tag Team Champion, while Jade Cargill is on the shelf, after helping Bianca Belair defend the belts against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in the main event of "WWE SmackDown." In a backstage segment in gorilla, Belair went to hand one of the titles to Naomi, who said she wouldn't take it until she had earned it. Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton was also told to watch the match from the back by LeRae and Jax, but did make an appearance at the end of the bout.

Belair and Naomi dominated the first portion of the match, but the challengers turned the tide around when Jax tagged in without Belair initially seeing. Jax sent Belair shoulder-first into the ring post, and used her braid, tugging it around the ring ropes. Jax distracted the referee so LeRae could get some cheap shots in on Belair. Jax held Belair up, and LeRae hit her with a missile dropkick, but Belair kicked out.

Naomi was able to tag in and countered the Annilator, send sent Jax into the ring post face-first, busting her open. Naomi took her out, then moved Jax over to Belair, who hit a 450 splash. LeRae pulled her partner out of the pin, however. Stratton came down the ramp with the briefcase and Jax wanted her to give up the case, but the referee challenged Jax when Stratton handed it over. She was knocked off the apron by Belair, who took her out on the outside. Naomi hit the split-legged moonsault on LeRae for the victory.