WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/20 - Women's Tag Team Title On The Line, Johnny Gargano Takes On Alex Shelley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 20, 2024, coming to you from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!

Although her tag team partner Jade Cargill was taken out by a mystery attacker a number of weeks ago, Bianca Belair will be joining forces with Naomi to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Naomi volunteered to be Belair's new tag team partner last week after "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis informed the latter that she would otherwise have to give up the Women' Tag Team Championship.

Two weeks ago, Johnny Gargano turned his back on the Motor City Machine Guns to ensure that he and Tommaso Ciampa dethroned them as WWE Tag Team Champions. Tonight, Alex Shelley looks to seek his retribution on his former mentee Gargano when the two go one-on-one after #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns sent messages to each other via video during last week's edition of "SmackDown".

Former United States Champion LA Knight will be teaming up with Andrade and Apollo Crews to square off with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in a Six Man Tag Team Match. After Knight defeated Sikoa last week via disqualification thanks to interference at the hands of Fatu and Tama, Andrade and Crews looked to come to the aid of Knight after The Bloodline attacked him post-match. Despite their best efforts, The Bloodline still managed to gain the upper hand over Knight, Andrade, and Crews.

Additionally, "The Grayson Waller Effect" will be making its return tonight as Grayson Waller and Austin Theory host the newest edition to "SmackDown" Braun Strowman on the talk show.