Wrestling Reporter Claims WWE's Jade Cargill Is Dealing With 'Serious' Injury

Another day, another update on whether WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill is actually injured.

On the November 22 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Cargill was attacked backstage and left on the hood of a car, which left many people wondering what angle the company was going for. In the weeks since, there have been multiple reports claiming that she isn't hurt, that she is hurt but no one knows what's wrong with her, and the most recent report from PWInsider stating that Cargill was actually taking part in non-wrestling ventures and was on vacation in the Bahamas. Now, however, there's been another update from Bryan Alvarez, who put forth a much less rosy prognosis on the most recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Live."

"Jade Cargill, by the way, I don't care what you read online, okay?" Alvarez said. "Jade Cargill is injured, and it's serious, and I don't know when she's going to be back."

Despite her injury supposedly being severe, WWE has yet to strip Cargill and her partner Bianca Belair of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which has resulted in Naomi taking Cargill's place in an upcoming title defense. The company has previously replaced one half of the champions when someone has suffered an injury, with the most recent example being Piper Niven being drafted in to replace Sonya Deville as Chelsea Green's co-champion in 2023. While it's unclear how serious Cargill's injuries actually are, they were serious enough to have her removed from the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series by Bayley, as well as the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament by Lash Legend.

