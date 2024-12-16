Backstage Reason For Jade Cargill's WWE Absence

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Jade Cargill and her whereabouts following a segment on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" where she was attacked backstage. Cargill was laid out on the hood of a car and has not been seen since, with the reason for her being attacked surrounded with mystery. Some reports have claimed that she is injured, some suggest she's not, and others claim they have no idea whether she is healthy or hurt.

There has been a fresh update from "PWInsider," who have been told by high-profile figures in WWE that Cargill has been working on some non-wrestling related projects during her time off television. WWE sources also revealed that Cargill is on vacation at the time of writing, taking time off in the Bahamas. The "PWInsider" report did not include any new information regarding an injury, meaning that detail will remain a mystery. Given that she has been active in non-wrestling ventures and is on vacation, there is every chance that Cargill is cleared to compete.

Despite not being on TV for a significant amount of time, Cargill is still officially recognized as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. "The EST" has had to fight her own battles, with the most recent being trying to fight off Piper Niven and new WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Belair will team with Naomi on next week's "WWE SmackDown," after the latter volunteered to team up with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. If Cargill is replaced by Naomi, it would be similar to when Green held the title with Sonya Deville in 2023, only to partner with Niven after Deville suffered a serious knee injury.