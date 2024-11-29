Backstage Update On Unclear Injury Status Of WWE Star Jade Cargill

Last week on "WWE SmackDown" during the Women's United States Championship tournament match between Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Blair Davenport, Jade Cargill was shown laid out on a broken windshield backstage and shortly afterwards taken to the hospital via ambulance. Cargill was scheduled to compete in the Women's WarGames match this Saturday at Survivor Series, making the timing of her injury angle peculiar. Initially, Cargill being written off WWE television was speculated to be because of a legitimate injury, but according to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," there have been several conflicting reports on the real reason for the backstage angle.

"We were told that Cargill is expected out of action for three months, or possibly longer. We've gotten three different versions of the story from those in WWE. One was that, as is usually the case with WWE parking lot attacks, that it's a storyline cover for a real injury. However, this one has been kept secretive. One person in WWE mentioned to us that it seems like nobody, including her friends, knows what the injury actually is or why it happened. Another higher-up said 100 percent that she is injured and the stories denying it are false. Another version is that the injury was created to cover for a political backstage issue."

The Observer also expects for Belair and Cargill to drop their Women's Tag Team Titles due to Cargill's absence going forward, and believes a tournament could be held in the near future to crown new champions.

