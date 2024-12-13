Backstage Update On WWE Star Jade Cargill's Injury

Last month, Jade Cargill was written off television after being shown laid out on a broken windshield backstage on "WWE SmackDown" and was taken to the hospital afterwards. Since then, there's been conflicting reports about the reasoning for her time away from the ring, with details suggesting she could be legitimately injured, out of action due to storyline purposes, or to cover up a backstage political issue. According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the real reason for Cargill's backstage windshield angle is still unknown, and despite being told several stories throughout the last few weeks, the most relied upon sources are indicating that she's suffering from a real injury.

"One of the strangest stories remains the Cargill injury mystery. In recent weeks we've had multiple people internally say she's injured, as is the angle, and others who weren't sure, later said she was injured while others say she isn't. We've gotten and seen reports from people internally who have said 100 percent she's injured factually and others who say the opposite. Literally whatever it is, there are multiple people being told different things although those at the highest level are saying injured. I got a pretty detailed description from someone high on the food chain of what happened and they said that she is absolutely injured ... Nobody seems to understand why the other story of what they "know" is going around."

The Newsletter also noted that WWE has been plotting a mystery angle surrounding who injured Cargill, stating that they want the audience to believe it was Naomi or Cargill's tag team partner Bianca Belair.

