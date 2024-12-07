WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/6 - Cody Rhodes And The Bloodline Appear, WWE Tag Team Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 6, 2024, coming to you live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota!

With just over a week left before he defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share in the opening segment of tonight's show. The two men came face-to-face at ringside two weeks ago on "SmackDown", during which Owens made his frustrations with Rhodes joining forces with Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood back in October to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu known after he had fought Reigns for years. Rhodes responded by telling Owens that there was no line he wouldn't cross in his efforts to seek retribution against him for taking out Randy Orton.

Speaking of Reigns, Sikoa, and Fatu, the three men met this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames when Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and CM Punk emerged victorious over Sikoa, Fatu, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match. Following such events, The Bloodline has something to say as they appear on tonight's show.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits previously challenged Motor City Machine Guns for their title on the November 15 edition of "SmackDown", but the match was interrupted by an attack at the hands of Tommaso Ciampa, who has made it no secret over the course of the past few weeks that he's become angered with his tag team partner Johnny Gargano's friendship with Shelley and Sabin, as well as #DIY's lack of championship opportunities.

The final competitor to advance to the semi finals of the Women's United States Championship will be determined tonight, as Women's Money In The Bank holder Tiffany Stratton collides with former multi time women's champion Naomi and Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Fantasma. The winner of tonight's match will go on to face Michin in the semi finals, while Bayley and Chelsea Green will take each other on the other side of the bracket.