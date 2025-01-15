WWE NXT Tag Team Earns Shot At Women's Tag Team Titles

New number one contenders for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi were determined on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be getting a shot at the gold. Legend and Jackson defeated Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the show, as commentary noted the "transfer portal" was still open for all brands.

The match picked up when Jackson got on Legend's shoulders, but Fyre cut Legend out from the knees, sending Jackson flying into the turnbuckle. Fyre took out both of the Meta Girls on the outside, and Unholy Union remained in control of the match through a picture-in-picture break.

Legend regained momentum as the show came back from commercial, and she hit Fyre with a big chokeslam, before Dawn broke up the pin. Jackson got back on Legend's shoulders and hit a cross body on both of their opponents, but Fire kicked out. To end the match, Legend and Jackson hit their double-team finisher, a full nelson wheelbarrow to facebuster-cutter, to Fyre, and Legend pinned her for the Meta Girls to move on to challenge for tag team gold. As of this writing, WWE did not announce when the title match would take place.