Fallon Henley Prevails In NXT NA Title Defense, Set For Another At Vengeance Day

The reign of Fallon Henley continues after a successful defense of the NXT Women's North American Championship on "WWE NXT." The respective title match pitted Henley against Shotzi, who recently returned to action after a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.

As expected, the green-haired star headed into this title match with allies Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin by her side, while Henley came accompanied by her Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne. Mid-way through the bout, the onlookers began brawling, with the physicality eventually making its way to the backstage area. Elsewhere, Shotzi put forth a valiant effort against Henley, seeming inching toward victory when she descended with a senton off the top rope. In the end, however, it was Henley who prevailed, courtesy of a Famouser.

Before she could relish in her victory over Shotzi, Henley then came face-to-face with Stephanie Vaquer, who recently earned herself a title opportunity as well by defeating Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Cora Jade a few weeks ago. While Henley stared off with the former CMLL Women's Champion, "NXT" commentators confirmed they would meet once again at "NXT" Vengeance Day, with Henley putting her NXT Women's North American Championship on the line.

"NXT" Vengeance Day will emanate from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. on February 15. Aside from Henley, NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title there as well, this time against WWE main roster stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a triple threat match.