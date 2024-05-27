WWE Star Shotzi Provides Health Update

WWE Star Shotzi is currently on the shelf with an ACL injury, which she picked up while challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on the February 20 edition of "WWE NXT." While she still isn't ready to return to action, the WWE has taken Instagram to provide an update on her health status, explaining that her knee injury has given her the chance to also heal a back injury that she suffered almost two-and-a-half years ago.

"In Mexico to finally get the stem cells I have been wanting since I hurt my back 2 and 1/2 years ago! Realizing that my knee injury is giving me the opportunity to finally heal my back has been a huge silver lining," the WWE Superstar wrote. "Thank you @rejuvstem Thank you Universe. I am forever grateful. Here is to wrestling pain free when I come back! But first coconuts and cenotes!"

Shotzi was initially expected to be out of action for nine months, and if her return timeline is still accurate, she's still some way off from a full comeback to WWE. Furthermore, it's uncertain which brand she'll end up on when she does return to the ring, as she wasn't chosen for "WWE Raw," "WWE Smackdown," or "NXT" when the Draft occurred last month.

Shotzi joined WWE in 2019 and has mostly competed on "NXT" and "SmackDown" since then. Elsewhere, she took part in some trials for the company's reality competition series "Tough Enough" before inking a full-time contract with the sports entertainment promotion.