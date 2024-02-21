WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/20 - North American Title Match, We Hear From Carmelo Hayes & The Wolf Dogs

Last week, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin dethroned Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The Family as "NXT" Tag Team Champions, having won the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to earn their shot. Then, this past Friday, Breakker signed a contract to become an official member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster. In light of such, The Wolf Dogs will be holding a title commemoration tonight.

Another star will be speaking tonight, as Carmelo Hayes has something to say. Between turning his back on Trick Williams at "NXT" Vengeance Day earlier this month, being called out by "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov for his attack on Williams, and defeating Joe Gacy in singles competition last week, Hayes has had no shortage of adversaries as of late.

Oba Femi will be putting the North American Championship on the line against Lexis King in his second title defense since dethroning Dragon Lee as titleholder on the January 9 edition of "NXT". Not only did Femi and King find themselves entangled in a verbal exchange last week, but this will be King's second time challenging for the title, having previously come up short against Lee on the same night Femi won the title.

Following her win against Lola Vice on the February 6 episode of "NXT", Roxanne Perez looks to score another win as she collides with Wren Sinclair. The pair found themselves face-to-face backstage last week, which ultimately ended with Perez slapping Sinclair.

Additionally, Lash Legend will be taking on Kelani Jordan elsewhere in the women's division after encountering one another last week. Josh Briggs will also be going head-to-head with Brooks Jensen following a major brawl between them backstage last week.