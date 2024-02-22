Bully Ray Discusses Shotzi's ACL Injury During WWE NXT Match

"WWE SmackDown" star Shotzi recently confirmed she tore her ACL in a "freak accident" during a match against "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Shotzi confirmed just how severe the injury is on social media, saying she'll be out of action for about nine months. On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the injury and explained how it could have been worse for both women, especially if Shotzi had held on to her opponent when her knee buckled, bringing the champion down with her, instinctively. He said that's where disaster could have happened.

"When she did hit the floor, she buckled in a way that she propelled herself away from Lyra, she fell in a direction where she couldn't even hold on to Lyra," he said. "But my God, the drop from the apron to the floor is three feet, four feet, it's not that big, but anything can happen in that ring." Bully said when a wrestler gets an injury, like an ACL tear, their "whole career flashes before their eyes" and it's a traumatic experience. He said in seconds, a star can believe they're finished. He explained he couldn't fully describe the panic that sets in because a wrestler is always unsure how it could affect their career if not bring it to an end.

"You might heal 100 percent and you're ready to go and did the best rehab you possibly can, and the doctor can turn around and go to the WWE, 'My God, Shotzi healed so well. Her ACL is stronger than it's ever been, she is good to go,'" he said. "And then creative has nothing for you at that moment. And what do you do? That's the fear when it comes to injuries and that all flashes in your head. Wrestlers go almost instinctively to the negative in the snap of a finger."

