WWE Star Shotzi Confirms Severity Of NXT Knee Injury, Offers Possible Return Timeline

With the WWE crew heading overseas for Elimination Chamber this week, the company pre-taped this week's episodes of "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown" last Tuesday and Friday, respectively. As a part of the second taping for "NXT," "SmackDown" star Shotzi was slated to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Unfortunately for Shotzi, her title pursuit would be cut short, as she sustained a knee injury in the midst of the action.

Following the news of her injury, Shotzi confirmed the severity of it in a lengthy Instagram post, in which she can be seen lying in a hospital bed. "I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about nine months," Shotzi wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven't responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry. Some of you know, I have been through a lot the last few years and it has been so hard to keep up with what I think is expected of me and honestly my mental health had been at an all-time low. But I've pushed through, and I was feeling motivated and like myself again. I was hoping to go to NXT to prove myself again, earn some respect, build back my confidence, and start putting the heartache from the past two years behind me."

While she may feel defeated right now, Shotzi noted that the setback has also sparked a greater sense of motivation. As she now looks ahead at her recovery journey, Shotzi intends to utilize her time off the road as an outlet to not only grow physically stronger, but mentally as well.

Following her title shot against Valkyria, Shotzi was scheduled to battle Tiffany Stratton in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on last week's episode of "SmackDown." Due to her injury, though, Shotzi would be unable to compete, prompting WWE to name Zelina Vega (who was previously set to face Naomi) in her place, while Naomi took on Alba Fyre instead.