Backstage News On Shotzi's Injury, How WWE NXT Adapted Following Match Stoppage

Following a recent victory at a "WWE NXT" live event, it was announced Shotzi would challenge Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship on the February 20 edition of "NXT." The episode was taped immediately after the February 13 installment of the show hit screens, but unfortunately for Shotzi, things ended earlier than expected as she reportedly suffered a knee injury.

According to Fightful Select, Shotzi hit her knee against the side of the ring during a spot that was meant to take the match into the commercial break. Unfortunately, Shotzi was unable to continue, and was immediately helped to the back, where Corey Brennan of Fightful was able to confirm she was unable to put any weight on her leg and was in an immense amount of pain when she arrived backstage. WWE officials were reportedly very concerned as she was taken for medical evaluation, which led to one source claiming Shotzi's injury was a serious one and not a work, unlike the string of worked injuries that have taken place in "NXT" recently. However, there is reportedly no heat on Shotzi or Valkyria as the incident was described as a "freak accident."

Following the injury, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced an open challenge for Valkyria's title as Shotzi was unable to finish the match, with resulted in Lash Legend answering the call. Fightful says people within "NXT" commended Ava, Legend, and Valkyria for their ability to act quickly and professionally in such a difficult situation. Wrestling Inc. extends our best wishes to Shotzi and hopes she makes a full recovery.