Shotzi Appears To Suffer Significant Knee Injury During WWE NXT Women's Title Match

After wrapping up with today's episode of "WWE NXT," WWE began filming for next week's episode, which is set to run in its usual timeslot (8pm EST/ 7pm CST) on the USA Network on February 20. As previously announced, next week's episode of "NXT" will see Lyra Valkyria defend her "NXT" Championship against "WWE SmackDown" star Shotzi, who returned during tonight's broadcast. Unfortunately, that title was stopped as Shotzi reportedly suffered a significant injury.

According to Fightful's Corey Brennan (via X), WWE officials halted the "NXT" Women's Championship match after Shotzi sustained a serious knee injury. While the circumstances surrounding Shotzi's injury have yet to emerge, it is said that she was helped to the backstage area and is now being attended to by WWE's medical team.

Following her participation in the double "NXT" taping, Shotzi was set to face Tiffany Stratton in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on "SmackDown" this Friday. Depending on the severity of her reported injury, WWE may now have to find a replacement for Shotzi.

Wrestling Inc. will provide more details as they become available.