New Viewership Numbers For WWE NXT On January 7 With The Rock

Last week, it was reported that "WWE NXT" pulled in its largest audience since September 2019 for its New Year's Evil special, drawing 957,000 viewers. The show featured two title changes as well as a last minute appearance from The Rock, who definitely played a role in propelling the developmental brand's ratings. However, new viewership data has now been released for "NXT's" first show of 2025, revealing reprocessed numbers that are below the original estimates.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 798,000 viewers and posted a 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership rose by 27%, with the 18-49 demo increasing by an impressive 40%. Despite "NXT" pulling in a lower number than initially reported, they still managed to draw their highest total viewership since the October 8 episode, which was the second episode of "NXT" on The CW and featured Randy Orton. In addition, "NXT's" first show of 2025 also outperformed their last four weeks of television, with total viewership growing by 17% and the 18-49 demo rising by 31%.

Rock's appearance not only impacted "NXT's" viewership on The CW, but also on WWE's YouTube channel, with the full segment of "The Great One's" promo drawing over 810,000 views. Despite no signs of Rock on this past Tuesday's "NXT," the developmental brand still drew a strong rating, averaging 779,000 viewers. It remains to be seen if "NXT" will return to the numbers it saw prior to New Year's Evil, or if its hot streak will continue heading into Wrestlemania season.