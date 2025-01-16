WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/14/2025

"WWE NXT" was back at its home at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after taking the show on the road for its New Year's Evil special last week. This week saw new NXT Champion Oba Femi address his victory over Trick Williams and Eddie Thorpe, only to be interrupted by Tony D'Angelo, who was then confronted by Ridge Holland. Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez also addressed her future after losing her title to Giulia, only to be confronted by Bayley. Could the developmental brand keep a handle on its hot streak when it came to viewers following New Year's Evil?

According to a Nielsen source and confirmed by "Wrestlenomics," this week's episode of NXT saw a 19 percent drop in viewers, with around 779,000 households tuning in this week, compared to last week's episode, main evented by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, that saw around 957,000 viewers. The 18 to 49 demographic took a hit following "NXT's" historic viewership last week and was down 32 percent. Last week's episode saw a 0.25 rating in the demographic with this week only hitting 0.17. Overall, this quarter's average viewership of "NXT" is currently up by 35 percent at an average of 868,000 viewers, over this time last year, where the average viewership was around 643,000.

Matches have already been set up for next week's show and even the week to follow, which will be another "NXT" on the road, live from Atlanta, Georgia, where Shotzi will take on defending Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley for the title. Next week will see two big title matches, with Femi defending against Thorpe and D'Angelo.