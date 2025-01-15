Former WWE NXT Star Confronts Roxanne Perez

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich wasn't the only surprise on "WWE NXT" Tuesday night as the show also brought on an appearance from "The Role Model" Bayley. Bayley, a former NXT Women's Champion, specifically confronted Roxanne Perez in the closing segment.

Last week, Perez lost the NXT Women's Championship to Giulia. Nevertheless, Perez asserted that she elevated the "NXT" women's division and the championship during her 276-day reign, which is something Giulia won't be able to do. Furthermore, Perez believes the "NXT" women's division, including Giulia, would be lost without her now. Bayley, however, begged to differ.

In an unexpected meeting, Bayley initially tried to empathize with Perez, noting that she could grow from this loss. When Perez vehemently refused to listen to her advice, though, Bayley stated that the brand's women's division would be fine without her, just as it was when Bayley left it years ago. The veteran also declared that while Perez would be stuck in her own ways, she would be on the course to WrestleMania 41 with the WWE Women's Championship around her waist. As "NXT" went off the air, Perez decked Bayley in the face, prompting the latter to rain down with punches in retaliation.

Following her loss to Giulia last week, question marks emerged around the possible path that Perez may take next. Give their confrontation, it now seems that this path could take her to Bayley's home of "WWE SmackDown," where she's wrestled once before. Alternatively, Bayley could also work a program in "NXT," like many main roster stars have done over the last two years.