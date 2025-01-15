WWE NXT Women's NA Title To Be Defended In Atlanta

Fallon Henley will defend her NXT Women's North American Championship at "WWE NXT: Center Stage" against the newly-returned Shotzi in Atlanta in two weeks. Shotzi earned her shot at the championship, in part, thanks to Henley and Fatal Influence, when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer on "WWE NXT." The match pitting Shotzi against Vaquer was set up last week at New Year's Evil, when Vaquer won a fatal four-way match for a shot at the Women's NA Championship, but Shotzi pinned Henley in a six-woman tag team match.

Shotzi and Vaquer traded pinfall and submission attempts throughout the match, which ramped up when Shotzi hit a hurricanrana from the top rope, taking Vaquer down. Vaquer hit a big hip toss to Shotzi, sending her into the turnbuckle, following it up with a pair of knees into the corner. Jacy Jayne ran down to the ring in an attempt to distract both women, but they teamed up and hit Jayne with a double headbutt.

Vaquer got Shotzi on the ropes, but Henley interfered from the opposite side of the ring while the referee was distracted, striking Vaquer in the back with her championship. Shotzi was able to get the pin on Vaquer, but was not happy when she realized Fatal Influence interfered.