Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Champ Returns To NXT

The team of Tatum Paxley and a recently returned Gigi Dolan had some backup after a loss to Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" when former NXT Tag Team Champion Shotzi made her return from injury. In a backstage segment before their match, before being interrupted by Shawn Spears, Paxley told Dolan not to worry when it came to the numbers game, because she had another friend.

During the match, Nyx distracted the referee, allowing for Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley to interfere, pushing Paxley off the top rope. Jayne hit a spinning right had on Paxley and pinned her for the win. Fatal Influence beat down Paxley and Dolin following the match, but Shotzi's music hit and she ran down the ramp to even the odds.

Shotzi was on the shelf for months with an ACL injury, which she suffered while challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship in February. While out with the knee injury, Shotzi said she was also able to heal a back injury she suffered years prior and received stem cell treatment in Mexico. She was initially set to be out for around nine months with the injury.