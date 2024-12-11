WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/10 - Oba Femi And Giulia Appear, Je'Von Evans Goes One-On-One With Wes Lee

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 10, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi made his long awaited return at "NXT" Deadline as the final mystery entrant in the match, defeating Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Nathan Frazer to emerge victorious and secure a match for the NXT Championship at the upcoming "NXT" New Year's Evil special in January of next year. Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Wren Sinclair came up short to Giulia in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earning herself a shot at the NXT Women's Championship in the process. Following their respective wins, Femi and Giulia will both be appearing on tonight's show.

Speaking of Evans and Lee, they will be returning to action tonight as they go one-on-one. Not only did Evans and Lee come face-to-face in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday, but they encountered one another later that night when they found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation backstage.

Tatum Paxley unsuccessfully challenged Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship on the November 26 edition of "NXT". Following the match, Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx blindsided Paxley with an attack until a returning Gigi Dolin provided a helping hand to Paxley. Tonight, Paxley and Dolin look to seek their retribution as they square off with Jayne and Nyx.

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont will be colliding with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Walker and Ledger eliminated DuPont and Igwe from a Number One Contenders Battle Royal during last week's edition of "NXT" before Igwe aided Mark Coffey in eliminating Walker.