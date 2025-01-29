Oba Femi To Defend NXT Title Against Main Roster Stars At Vengeance Day

Oba Femi is set to defend his NXT Championship at Vengeance Day, against not one, but two main roster stars. Femi issued the challenge to former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under during a Grayson Waller Effect segment on "WWE NXT," where both Waller and Austin Theory attempted to diminish Femi's accomplishments on the developmental brand. Waller told Femi he was on "NXT" to see if the hype was real with the champion.

An enraged Femi started to challenge Waller, when "NXT" General Manager Ava came out to reprehend Femi for trying to set up a match on his own once again. Former champion Trick Williams' music hit, and he started down Femi in the middle of the ring. Williams laid out Theory and Waller, and Femi took out Williams to end the segment.

Later on in the night, when Femi spoke to Ava backstage, she told him he would have his title defense at Vengeance Day. She made it clear to Femi that he would be defending his title in a triple threat match, against both Waller and Theory, but there was no mention of Williams, who went on to be disqualified in his match against Wes Lee.