WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/4 - Oba Femi & Trick Williams Face A-Town Down Under, NXT Women's Championship Summit

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 4, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

NXT Champion Oba Femi will be joining forces with former titleholder Trick Williams as they collide with A-Town Down Under. "NXT" General Manager Ava revealed that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller would be Femi's next challengers in a Triple Threat Match at "NXT" Vengeance Day following an explosive edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" during last week's edition of "NXT". Williams made his frustrations with Theory and Waller receiving an opportunity known once he found out, having been looking for shot of his own since losing the title to Femi at "NXT" New Year's Evil.

Speaking of Vengeance Day, Giulia will be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Bayley and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat match at the February 15 Premium Live Event in her second ever defense since a January 18 Live Event. Before the three women meet, however, they will be meeting one another in a summit.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Stephanie Vaquer will be squaring off with Jacy Jayne for the first time ever in singles competition. The two women have previously met another on the October 22, 2024 and November 6, 2024 editions of "NXT" in tag team and ten women tag team action respectively. Kelani Jordan will also be going one-on-one with Karmen Petrovic as tensions between the pair continue to rise following a confrontation between the two of them in a women's locker room.

Additionally, Ridge Holland will also be returning to action for the first time since unsuccessfully challenging Tony D'Angelo for the North American Championship as he takes on D'Angelo's Family stablemate Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.