Updated Match Card For Vengeance Day Following WWE NXT Go-Home Show
With the February 11 edition of "WWE NXT" in the books, the card for the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on February 15 is set in stone. Six matches have been confirmed, with four of them having championships on the line, but for those who may have missed anything, here's what to expect this Saturday in Washington D.C..
Starting with the non-title matches, it was touch-and-go whether Je'Von Evans would actually be able to compete at Vengeance Day, something that Ethan Page took great pleasure in boasting about since injuring the young star. However, after signing an agreement that said "NXT" wouldn't be responsible for what the two men do to each other, Evans will go one-on-one with Page this Saturday with one thing on his mind: revenge. Trick Williams will also be in action after answering the challenge laid out by Eddy Thorpe for a Strap match on February 15. However, it's unclear whether it will be the type of Strap match WWE fans saw between Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt back at the 2020 Royal Rumble, or the type of match CM Punk and Drew McIntyre used at Bash In Berlin last year.
Moving on to the title matches, Fraxiom will look to make yet another defence of their NXT Tag Team Championships against the team of Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, who walked out of the February 11 episode with a big win over Hank and Tank, and the No Quarter Catch Crew. Stephanie Vaquer will also look to claim her piece of gold as part of the "NXT" roster as she finally gets her hands on the NXT Women's North American Champion, Fallon Henley.
Oba Femi and Giulia Have Multiple Challengers This Sunday
For the NXT Women's Championship, Giulia will face arguably her toughest test to date as she will have to contend with three challengers. With that said, Roxanne Perez and Bayley have seemingly been more occupied in taking each other out, with Perez even playing mind games with Bayley on February 11 by distracting her during her match with Cora Jade by dressing up in Bayley's old attire. Jade would then go on to beat Bayley, giving NXT General Manager Ava no choice but to insert Jade into what was originally a triple threat match, now making it a Fatal Four Way between Giulia, Jade, Perez, and Bayley.
Finally, the NXT Champion Oba Femi has already made one successful defense of his title, but can he do it again this Saturday in what will essentially be a Handicap match against two main roster stars? While there have been teases of potential friction between A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, the two men were firmly on the same page on February 11, laying out the champion and sending a message to the entire world that no matter which one of them gets the win on Saturday, the NXT Championship is leaving with the former WWE Tag Team Champions.
Cards are always subject to change, and a lot can happen between no and February 15, but what WWE have currently presented with the Vengeance Day card is a night that could go down as one of the most eventful "NXT" shows in history.