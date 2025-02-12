Updated Match Card For Vengeance Day Following WWE NXT Go-Home Show

For the NXT Women's Championship, Giulia will face arguably her toughest test to date as she will have to contend with three challengers. With that said, Roxanne Perez and Bayley have seemingly been more occupied in taking each other out, with Perez even playing mind games with Bayley on February 11 by distracting her during her match with Cora Jade by dressing up in Bayley's old attire. Jade would then go on to beat Bayley, giving NXT General Manager Ava no choice but to insert Jade into what was originally a triple threat match, now making it a Fatal Four Way between Giulia, Jade, Perez, and Bayley.

Finally, the NXT Champion Oba Femi has already made one successful defense of his title, but can he do it again this Saturday in what will essentially be a Handicap match against two main roster stars? While there have been teases of potential friction between A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, the two men were firmly on the same page on February 11, laying out the champion and sending a message to the entire world that no matter which one of them gets the win on Saturday, the NXT Championship is leaving with the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Cards are always subject to change, and a lot can happen between no and February 15, but what WWE have currently presented with the Vengeance Day card is a night that could go down as one of the most eventful "NXT" shows in history.