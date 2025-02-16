Mercedes Mone Dashes Harley Cameron's Hometown TBS Title Dreams At AEW Grand Slam

Of all the Australians competing at "AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia," perhaps the biggest sentimental favorite was Harley Cameron, the relative wrestling newcomer who only recently picked up her first win on AEW TV but who suddenly found herself in a TBS Championship match on a massive stage in her home country. Cameron has been getting praise from all corners of the wrestling media of late, with The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer openly calling for her to win ahead of the show, but the champion — Mercedes Mone, who also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the Undisputed British Women's Championship — had other ideas.

The two women had a quality back-and-forth contest, with some of the key elements from the feud — most notably Cameron's "Mini Mone" puppet — coming into play. Mone ended up punting the puppet into the second row, but Cameron had the crowd chanting "Feel the wrath!" and nearly scored the victory on a number of occasions. In the end, however, Mone was able to nail Cameron with the Mone Maker, securing the three count and winning her 14th consecutive defense of the TBS Championship. Mone didn't linger in the ring with Cameron after the match, but did take a moment to gloat in front of STARDOM ace Momo Watanabe, who was sitting ringside.