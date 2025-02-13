Dave Meltzer: Mercedes Mone Should Want To Lose AEW TBS Title At Grand Slam Australia

This coming Saturday, Mercedes Mone will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Over the past several weeks, Cameron has become one of the company's most widely-praised stars, with fans delighting in her musical segments and ventriloquism during her feud with Mone. However, Grand Slam will also mark Cameron's first title shot of any kind in AEW, and with the event being held from her home country, Dave Meltzer believes it's time to have Mone drop the belt.

Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer noted that Cameron has only been wrestling for three years, and that Mone should advocate to lose her title in order to create a new star.

"If Mercedes understands the big picture of the business, she should go to Tony [Khan] and go, 'I should lose,' because she has no opponent," Meltzer said. "She just beats people, which is fine, you know, she's the biggest star there, but at some point you have to lose and there is no better time or place. They have never had someone against her with any momentum at all, and there's never been a match that she's had that she should've lost, not one. She's been there now for a year, and I mean, if you would've said like two weeks ago and suggested this to me, I would've said 'Ridiculous, Harley Cameron's not ready,' but she's got momentum, she's drawing ... its time to make a superstar or a star and she's got it in her hands."

Meltzer concluded by saying that Mone could defeat Cameron on Saturday and still make her look good, but there usually aren't second chances to capitalize on a perfect opportunity to elevate a new star.

