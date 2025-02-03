Harley Cameron Defeats Taya Valkyrie, Gets First Singles Win On AEW TV On Collision

For months she has been telling the AEW roster that they are going to "feel the wrath," and on the February 1 edition of "AEW Collision," Taya Valkyrie actually did feel the wrath of Harley Cameron.

Cameron had made an enemy out of Valkyrie and her Vendetta stablemate Deonna Purrazzo on the January 25 edition of "Collision" when she cost Purrazzo a shot at the AEW TBS Championship, and they wanted revenge. Cameron had also had her eye on Mercedes Mone and her TBS Championship, especially given that Grand Slam Australia was right around the corner. But considering that she hadn't ever won a singles match in AEW, "The Vendetta" wanted to prove that Cameron was not up for the task. However, in the closing moments of their match on "Collision," Cameron rolled Valkyrie up for the victory, all while Purrazzo watched on angrily from backstage.

The victory over Valkyrie is Cameron's third singles win in her entire AEW career, with her two previous victories being over Mafiosa and Brittany J on "AEW Dark" in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Her only other victory in AEW came on the September 13 episode of "AEW Rampage," when she and Saraya defeated Allysin Kay and Marti Belle in a tag team match.

After struggling to find her footing since splitting off from the former AEW Women's World Champion, Cameron can now take this momentum with her on the road to Grand Slam Australia on February 15. A match with Mone is far from certain at the time of writing as Cameron will need to rack up a few more wins to earn a title shot. But given that Mone had some words of encouragement for her in a recent edition of her newsletter, perhaps "The CEO" will be the next AEW star to "feel the wrath."