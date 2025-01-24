AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Moné Comments On Potential Grand Slam Challenger Harley Cameron

Following a successful trip to Japan that saw her become the new RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné returned to "AEW Dynamite" on January 22 ahead of the company's first trip to Australia on February 15 for the Grand Slam: Australia event. Moné doesn't have an official opponent just yet, but she was confronted by Harley Cameron, who has won over a lot of AEW fans in recent months and wants a chance to prove herself in her home country. In the latest edition of "Moné Mag," "The CEO" commended Cameron for her in-ring growth, but noted that going one-on-one with Moné is no easy task.

"I know she puts in the hard work, traveling to various wrestling schools across Florida and soaking up knowledge from anyone she can connect with backstage at AEW. So, it's no surprise that she has the guts to pursue the Moné Train, it's hard not to when you're holding four belts! But Harley should remember that I'm the ultimate student of the game. I've traveled the world, learning from the best and facing the toughest competitors out there. Sure, she's been training like crazy, but the reality is she hasn't yet secured a win on AEW TV. So, as I hummed along to her catchy song, "Moné Train," I couldn't help but reflect. Yes, she hails from Brisbane, Australia, but the road ahead will be tough for her. Naurr, it's not going to be easy!"

Other matches officially announced for Grand Slam: Australia are Mariah May defending the Women's World Championship against Toni Storm, and Kenny Omega teaming up with Will Ospreay for the first time ever to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family.