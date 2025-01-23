AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/22 - World Tag Team Championship On The Line, Cope Collides With PAC & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on January 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee!

Private Party will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Lio Rush and Action Andretti on the January 4 episode of "AEW Collision" as they defend against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. Not only has The Hurt Syndicate has made it clear over the past couple of weeks that they had their eyes on Quen and Zay's title, but the four men met in the ring during last week's "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special when Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP scored a win over Private Party and Mark Briscoe in trios action.

As tensions between him and The Death Riders continue to grow, Cope will be colliding with one fifth of the stable PAC. The Death Riders look to take out Cope with an attack last week after he had made it clear that he wasn't afraid of them until Powerhouse Hobbs run down to make the odds a little more even.

Two weeks ago, Will Ospreay aided Kenny Omega in fending off an attack at the hands of The Don Callis Family much to his surprise when the group looked to blindside Omega as he was reflecting on the past year he had experienced in front of AEW fans. Ospreay and Omega then encountered one another last week when Ospreay helped Omega fight off The Don Callis Family once again after the latter had defeated Brian Cage in singles competition. Tonight, the two will be meeting with one another as questions about where they currently stand with one another loom given their storied history in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After weeks of animosity between the two, HOOK defeated Christian Cage via disqualification last week due to interference at the hands of Cage's Patriarchy stablemates Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Following the match, The Patriarchy further wore down HOOK and his ally Katsuyori Shibata until a returning Samoa Joe came to the aid of the latter two men. In light of such events, Joe will be squaring off with Nick Wayne as he competes in his first match since the July 10, 2025 episode of "Dynamite".

After scoring a win against Harley Cameron at the "Collision" Maximum Carnage special this past Saturday, Julia Hart looks to emerge victorious once again tonight as she goes head-to-head with Jamie Hayter. Hart and Hayter previously squared off at the "Dynamite" Fight For The Fallen special earlier this month on January 1, with the former ultimately emerging victorious over the latter.