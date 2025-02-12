Konnan Says One AEW Women's Division Star Is More Entertaining Than 90% Of The Roster

Harley Cameron is set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship later this week at AEW Grand Slam Australia. In the build up to the match, Cameron has been given more of an opportunity to showcase her charisma on TV, and many are in agreement that the extra exposure has allowed her to shine. Speaking on "K100," former WCW star Konnan had high praise for the Australian wrestler.

"I think Harley is more entertaining than 90% of the girls there," Konnan said. "Every time they give her a chance, she's entertaining."

Cameron is still relatively new to professional wrestling, beginning her training in 2021 before signing with AEW in 2023. She was initially a member of the short-lived QTV faction before joining up with Saraya and eventually breaking out on her own. In addition to her wrestling career, Cameron boasts many other talents, from singing to ventriloquism, as highlighted in her feud against Mone.

In addition to Cameron, Konnan also complimented Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo, noting that Valkyrie is "like a little sister" to him. While he admitted he wasn't interested in their current storyline, which has Purrazzo going after Mone's TBS Championship, Konnan said that he was a fan of the Valkyrie and Purrazzo pairing on TV.

Overall, Konnan was critical of AEW's current direction, as he has been for quite some time. The AAA booker questioned Tony Khan's ability to see what's working with fans, and instead believes that Khan shares one important trait with Vince McMahon — he books the show based on what he likes rather than what the audience likes.

