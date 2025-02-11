Konnan Says This AEW Star Hasn't Entertained Him In A Year

Former WCW star Konnan recently broke down what he thought of the January 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, where he revealed that one person on the AEW roster hasn't entertained him in over a year. That person is none other than former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF.

"MJF bro, I mean he hasn't done anything entertaining to me, besides his promos, in like, about a year," Konnan said. "It's hard for me to get into him and Jeff [Jarrett], and even more hard for me to get into him and Jeff when it looks like he might be doing something with {Hangman] Adam Page because you saw what happened backstage."

Since the turn of the new year, MJF has been exchanging words with Jeff Jarrett after The Last Outlaw revealed that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship in his final year as a professional wrestler. However, Jarrett recently lost a chance to challenge Jon Moxley for the title after losing to Claudio Castagnoli on the episode that Konnan reviewed. Following on from that, MJF has had interactions with Hangman Page that might have only been brief, but given that they have been happening for a number of weeks, it looks as if MJF and Page will be the direction AEW go in for the time being.

It's not all doom and gloom for MJF in Konnan's eyes though, as the former WCW star recently claimed that MJF is one of the few people in AEW that he sees having a successful career as an actor. With that said, Konnan believes that acting career will entirely depend on the success of his role in the upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2" movie, starring Adam Sandler.

