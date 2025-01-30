AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/29 - Mercedes Mone Defends TBS Championship, Claudio Castagnoli Faces Jeff Jarrett

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on January 29, 2025, coming to you live from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama!

Mercedes Mone will be putting the TBS Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End on December 28, 2024 as she defends against Yuka Sakazaki. Not only did Sakazaki defeat Serena Deeb, Deonna Purrazzo, and Queen Aminata to secure her spot in tonight's match this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", but this will also be her first time competing on "Dynamite" since unsuccessfully challenging Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship.

As his issues with Jeff Jarrett continue to grow, MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Speaking of Jarrett, he have to temporarily refocus his sights as he collides with one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli. Should Jarrett be the one to emerge victorious in tonight's match, then he will earn himself the opportunity that he's been after over the course of the last few weeks to challenge Castagnoli's Death Riders stablemate Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega are currently preparing to join forces to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15. Before they do, Ospreay looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he goes one-on-one with Takeshita and Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemate Brian Cage. Takeshita, Fletcher, Cage, and Lance Archer found themselves involved in a huge brawl with Ospreay and Omega in the opening minutes of last week's edition of "Dynamite" following a tense conversation between the latter two men.