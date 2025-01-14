Konnan Thinks This AEW Star Could Be Successful In Hollywood

Following the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, a number of in-ring talents have expanded their on-screen presence to non-wrestling projects, both in television and film. For former AEW World Champion MJF, one of his latest film projects took him to the set of "Happy Gilmore 2," which is slated for a 2025 release on Netflix. According to AAA booker Konnan, MJF's performance in the movie could potentially be a catalyst for something even bigger for him in the industry.

"Depending on how this Happy Gilmore 2 [film goes] where he's playing Adam Sandler's son, how good he looks, he could be successful in Hollywood," Konnan said on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

"Happy Gilmore 2," which comes as a sequel to the titular movie released in 1996, finished its filming last month. MJF was reportedly cast as Gordie, one of the sons of Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler. Wrestling fans got a glimpse of MJF as Gordie last month when Netflix unveiled an official trailer showing him in a huddle circle with other characters, including Happy.

While filming his respective scenes in the fall of 2024, MJF still appeared on AEW television, though via pre-filmed vignettes and promos. During this time, he and Adam Cole reignited their rivalry, with the latter looking to secure a match with him. With a win in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal and subsequent one over Kyle O'Reilly, Cole finally did just that. It was MJF, though, that emerged victorious in the faceoff at AEW Worlds End.

Looking ahead, MJF also reportedly landed a role in "Stranglehold," an action film starring the likes of Justin Long, Ron Perlman, and Ashley Benson.