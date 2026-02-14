AEW Collision Grand Slam Results: MJF Vs. Brody King, Hair Vs. Hair, & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia" on February 14, 2026, coming to you from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia!

On "Dynamite", Wheeler Yuta cut a lock of Mina Shirakawa's colorful hair while Marina Shafir had her locked in Mother's Milk. Yuta and Shafir will face Shirakawa's "wife", "Timeless" Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy in a Mixed Tornado Tag. Loser of the fall will have their head shaved.

After winning a Tag Team Eliminator Match, MegaBad will challenge Babes of Wrath for the tag titles in Harley Cameron's home country.

Following weeks of feuding between their respective factions, the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita will challenge the Death Riders' Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship.

On "Dynamite", DCF's Kyle Fletcher got the surprise win over Tommaso Ciampa to regain the TNT Championship for a second time. Mark Briscoe and Fletcher are tied at three wins apiece. To settle their Best of 7 series, Fletcher challenged Briscoe to a Ladder Match.

After defeating Kenny Omega, Andrade El Idolo will face Hangman Adam Page. The winner will be the Number One contender for the Men's World Championship at Revolution next month. El Idolo is coming off a win over Gabe Kidd earlier this week at NJPW's New Beginning, earning him a shot at Yota Tsuji's IWGP Heavyweight Championship later this month.

Brody King earned a massive win over MJF in a Men's World Champion Title Eliminator Match in which he won decisively in two minutes. King looks to prove it's no fluke when he challenges MJF for the title tonight.