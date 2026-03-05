Backstage Report On Date And Location Of Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is set to continue throughout the rest of this year, but fans will need to wait a couple of months until it returns.

According to "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," the next installment of Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled for May 23, which is a week before WWE's second Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 42, Clash In Italy. At this time, a location for the next edition of the show has yet to be confirmed, but Nashville, Tennessee is reportedly the town being considered. WrestleVotes Radio added that four Saturday Night's Main Event shows are scheduled for 2026, which is one less than last year.

So far, every Saturday Night's Main Event has taken place on American soil outside of the episode that transpired this past January, which was held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. In 2025, WWE also didn't hold a Saturday Night's Main Event between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and similarly to this year, the next iteration of the program was in May. If WWE follows the same format as last year, a summer and winter installment of Saturday Night's Main Event will take place.

The last two editions of Saturday Night's Main Event have been the most well received. This past December's show was headlined by John Cena's final match and featured several "WWE NXT" stars, while January's broadcast presented AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura, an incredible Women's Tag Team Title match, and a Fatal Four Way to determine a number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.