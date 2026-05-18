WWE's Ethan Page Explains What The Intercontinental Championship Means To Him

This upcoming weekend, Ethan Page will challenge Penta at Saturday Night's Main Event for the Intercontinental Championship, a title that the former "WWE NXT" star has been dreaming of winning since he fell in love with wrestling.

During a recent interview with "Complex," Page outlined his lifetime goal of becoming Intercontinental Champion, but isn't thrilled about the location of where his match with Petna will transpire.

"It's the first thing I've ever wanted to do as a fan of professional wrestling. So everything's kind of lining up for I guess Ethan Page's boyhood dream. It's just weird it's going to happen in Fort Wayne."

Along with his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship, Page also commented on his journey to WWE, stating that his work ethic, knowledge and experience makes him the most dangerous person in the company. In addition, with Page being from Hamilton, Canada, he claims that an IC title victory will lead him to inspire Canadian fans.

"I legitimately believe in my heart of hearts under contract in the WWE, I'm the best professional wrestler right now. But there's a step to every single thing here and I need to take the first step and that's the Intercontinental Championship. It is. It's going to be part of my history, part of my lineage. I'm going to inspire some Canadian right now watching professional wrestling," he explained. "I have been genuinely hated my whole career ... nobody wanted me here. People were fighting actively to keep me out of the WWE.

After having followed the storied history of the Intercontinental Championship, Page named Razor Ramon, The Rock and Shawn Michaels as his three favorite wrestlers to hold the title. He also shared that he prefers the IC title design with the rounded edges that debuted in the late 1990s.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.